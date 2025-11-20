Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé announces the retirement of Sanjay Bahadur

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

Nestlé announces the retirement of Sanjay Bahadur



Vevey, November 20, 2025

Sanjay Bahadur, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, will take a well-deserved retirement at the end of December 2025 after a distinguished career of more than 40 years at Nestlé. He has held various roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China during his tenure. In his current position, Sanjay Bahadur was responsible for portfolio management, the identification and execution of M&A transactions, as well as venture funds, external partnerships and licensing agreements.?

Philipp Navratil,?CEO of Nestlé, commented: "On behalf of everyone at the company, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Sanjay for his many contributions to Nestlé. He consistently demonstrated uncompromising integrity and a humble approach to leadership, fostering trust and collaboration across the organization. We wish him all the best for this next chapter."

Following Sanjay Bahadur's retirement, the M&A function will report to CFO Anna Manz.

