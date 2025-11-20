Anzeige
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Nov-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

20 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,065 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.40p 
 
                           120.2396p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,212,865 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.2396p                       61,065

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
636             121.20          08:03:36         00362165961TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             122.00          09:00:58         00362206966TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.00          09:01:03         00362207029TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          09:19:05         00362225414TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             121.00          09:43:55         00362245324TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             121.40          10:31:42         00362255838TRLO1     XLON 
 
769             121.40          10:31:42         00362255839TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.40          10:31:42         00362255840TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             121.40          10:31:42         00362255841TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.00          10:31:42         00362255842TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             120.80          10:31:42         00362255843TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.80          10:38:26         00362256130TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             120.80          10:38:26         00362256131TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             120.40          10:41:38         00362256312TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              120.80          10:53:17         00362256633TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              120.80          10:53:17         00362256634TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             120.80          10:53:17         00362256635TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              120.80          10:53:17         00362256636TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             120.80          10:53:17         00362256637TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             120.40          10:53:22         00362256639TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             120.20          11:04:18         00362256922TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             120.40          11:19:04         00362257320TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             120.40          11:19:04         00362257321TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             120.60          11:20:09         00362257336TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             120.20          11:21:39         00362257370TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             119.80          11:51:42         00362258704TRLO1     XLON 
 
842             119.80          11:51:42         00362258705TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             119.80          11:51:42         00362258706TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              120.20          11:53:03         00362258736TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             120.20          11:53:03         00362258737TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.20          11:56:14         00362258832TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             119.80          12:05:41         00362259247TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             120.00          12:08:06         00362259329TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             120.40          12:28:56         00362260273TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             120.40          12:28:56         00362260274TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             120.00          12:29:38         00362260306TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              120.00          12:29:38         00362260307TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             120.60          13:39:54         00362262398TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             121.00          13:39:54         00362262399TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             121.00          13:39:54         00362262400TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              121.00          13:39:54         00362262401TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             120.40          13:43:58         00362262488TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.00          14:17:43         00362263816TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             120.60          14:17:43         00362263817TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             120.20          14:21:35         00362263999TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             120.20          14:21:35         00362264000TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             121.00          15:05:00         00362267127TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             121.00          15:05:00         00362267128TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              121.00          15:05:00         00362267129TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.00          15:05:00         00362267130TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             120.60          15:08:56         00362267369TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             120.00          15:08:59         00362267373TRLO1     XLON 
 
1119             120.00          15:09:00         00362267375TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             121.00          15:42:03         00362269208TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             120.80          15:46:28         00362269465TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             120.80          15:46:28         00362269466TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             120.20          15:54:40         00362270080TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              120.20          15:54:40         00362270081TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             120.20          15:54:40         00362270082TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              120.20          15:54:40         00362270083TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              120.20          15:54:40         00362270084TRLO1     XLON 
 
1308             120.00          16:00:42         00362270466TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             120.00          16:00:42         00362270467TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             120.00          16:00:42         00362270468TRLO1     XLON 
 
3069             120.00          16:00:42         00362270463TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             120.00          16:00:42         00362270464TRLO1     XLON 
 
2108             119.80          16:00:42         00362270469TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             119.80          16:00:42         00362270470TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2025 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
