South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - 1st Source Bank is pleased to announce the Board of Directors' promotion of two senior leaders following recent succession changes at the Bank and parent company, 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE). Mr. John Bedient will become Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President with responsibility for Information Technology, Salesforce, and the Enterprise Project Management Office in addition to his current Operations responsibilities. Mr. Dan Lifferth will become Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President. He will continue to oversee Human Resources and will add Branch Administration, Community Development, and Administrative Services as additional responsibilities.

Effective October 1, 2025, 1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank announced the transition of three senior leaders, Christopher J. Murphy to Executive Chairman, Andrea G. Short to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, and Kevin C. Murphy to President of the Bank. These additional promotions follow suit as 1st Source continues to align responsibilities and ensure preparedness for long-term success.

"Both colleagues were promoted due to their long-term service and dedication to our mission, culture and values," Andrea Short, CEO of 1st Source Bank and CEO and President of 1st Source Corporation said. "John's strategic vision and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for Chief Operating Officer. With Dan's extensive experience and commitment to our mission, he is well-equipped to continue to lead Human Resources as well as his new critical areas of responsibility."

Mr. Bedient joined 1st Source Bank in 1991 as an entry-level financial analyst. In his nearly 35 years at the Bank, he has had key responsibility for strategic projects including creation, management, and eventual wind-down of the Bank's Specialty Finance asset securitization portfolios, installation of a drastically improved core system, loan origination and CRM conversion projects, development and roll-out of the Bank's mobile banking platforms, in-house debit card systems, as well as online and in-branch account opening conversion projects. Additionally, Mr. Bedient has played a key role in the Bank's use of immediate payments, directing the Bank's utilization of the Real-Time Payments platform (RTP) and most recently, in the Bank's participation on day one of the Federal Reserve's FedNow payments systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana University and serves Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, Indiana as a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Lifferth has served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources since 2015. In this role he has been responsible for implementing employee engagement and leadership development improvements, including the Bank's LEAD and Engaging Manager Programs. He also led improvements to 1st Source's early career pipelines, saw the Bank through the challenging COVID-19 pandemic with a people-first mindset, and led the transition of core HR platforms. Prior to his tenure at 1st Source, Mr. Lifferth began his career in Human Resource Management at Philips Consumer Electronics. With nearly 30 years of expertise, he's also worked on major organizational transition initiatives with IBM, Whirlpool Corporation, United Technologies, and with a private equity engagement with Carlyle/BC Partners. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and organizational psychology, with a minor in economics, from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Ohio State University. In 2023, Mr. Lifferth also completed the Stonier/Wharton Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.





1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $9.1 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

