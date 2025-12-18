South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE) announces the retirement of John Griffith, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of both the Corporation and 1st Source Bank, effective December 31, 2025. Mr. Griffith has served the organization for almost 25 years, joining 1st Source in 2001 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of the Board. In 2011, he was elevated to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, retaining his chief legal counsel responsibilities of both the Bank and Corporation.

"John's dedicated service to 1st Source over the past 25 years will leave a lasting legacy," said Andrea Short, CEO and President of 1st Source Corporation and CEO of 1st Source Bank. "His commitment to our mission, culture, and values has created a foundation for management of legal, regulatory, and other risks designed to support the long-term success of both the Bank and the Corporation."

"John has had an extraordinary career at the Bank. He is cooperative and professional, sensitive to the needs of others, sufficiently accommodating, conscientious and responsible, with the ability to act decisively," added Christopher Murphy, Executive Chairman of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank. "We wish him well in his retirement and we trust he will always remain a great friend to the Bank and Corporation."

Mr. Griffith holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Washington University in St. Louis as well as a Juris Doctor degree from Cornell Law School. He retires with over 40 years of broad business and legal expertise, including 15 years of experience with law firms in Chicago as a banking, financial restructuring and insolvency lawyer. In addition to his tenure at 1st Source, Mr. Griffith has been an adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School since 2017.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $9.1 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

