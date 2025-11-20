

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $446 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $3.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $3.885 billion from $3.283 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $446 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.885 Bln vs. $3.283 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.63 to $3.68 Full year EPS guidance: $22.98 to $23.18 Full year revenue guidance: $20.997-$21.186 bln



