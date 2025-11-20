

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $236.203 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $185.808 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, VEEVA SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $345.110 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $811.236 million from $699.207 million last year.



VEEVA SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $236.203 Mln. vs. $185.808 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $811.236 Mln vs. $699.207 Mln last year.



