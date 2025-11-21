Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 2025 Highlights:

Royalty revenue earned of $430,334 and $1,592,860 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 ($211,942 and $541,773 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 25 and 51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (215 and 671 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

Silver ounces earned from stream interests of 9,329 and 11,002 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (nil for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

Total revenues of $879,473 and $2,179,871 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 ($730,024 and $2,114,221 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

Gross profit of $764,206 and $2,014,024 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 ($454,040 and $1,267,809 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

Net income of $1,724,494 and $1,834,093 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (net loss of $137,648 and net income of $1,151,857 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024);

On September 30, 2025 the Company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet with Mako Mining Corp. dated September 29, 2025, to acquire a five-year gold stream and a subsequent 2% NSR royalty on the permitted Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, USA. See the Company's news release dated September 29, 2025 for further details.

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 631,100 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (1,347,800 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024); and

Declared quarterly dividends of $0.0125 per common share which were paid on April 15, 2025, July 15, 2025 and October 15, 2025 respectively.

Summary of Q3 2025 Results:





Three months ended September 30, 2025



Three months ended September 30, 2024



Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

$



$



$



$



























Revenues

879,473



730,024



2,179,871



2,114,221

Gross profit

764,206



454,040



2,014,024



1,267,809

Net income (loss)

1,724,494



(137,648 )

1,834,093



1,151,857

Basic loss per share

0.02



(0.00 )

0.03



0.02

Diluted loss per share

0.02



(0.00 )

0.02



0.02





For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q3 2025 Highlights:

Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.0125 per common share. The total dividend payment resulted in the issuance of 310,034 common shares under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan and a cash payment of $633,053.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the fully permitted multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold mine project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

