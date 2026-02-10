Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") announces that it has postponed the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The Company and Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") are working to finalize a restructuring of the consideration for the proposed disposition (the "Disposition") of the Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project (the "Mt. Hamilton Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada, USA, which quantum will remain US$40 million. The restructuring of the consideration is being undertaken in order to increase the certainty and timing of payments to the Company by uncoupling such payments from any production on the Mt. Hamilton Project. The restructured consideration will be reflected in amended and restated transaction agreements, and further information regarding the restructured consideration and the amended and restated transaction agreements will be provided in a supplement to the management information circular dated January 6, 2026. Once finalized, the amended and restated transaction agreements, together with the supplement to the management information circular, will be made available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Closing of the Disposition will not be subject to any additional closing conditions, and remains subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Special Meeting, the approval of Mako's shareholders and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Details of the Postponed Special Meeting

To allow Sailfish's shareholders reasonable time to consider and vote on the proposed Disposition once the amended transaction agreements are finalized and a supplement to the current management information circular for the Special Meeting is filed on SEDAR+ and mailed to shareholders, Sailfish is postponing the Special Meeting to March 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (Vancouver time).

The record date for determining Sailfish shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting remains January 6, 2026. The deadline for Sailfish shareholders to return their completed proxies or voting instruction forms has been extended to 10:00 AM on February 27, 2026 (Vancouver time). The form of proxy and voting instruction form that were mailed to shareholders in January remain valid. Shareholders who have already submitted a form of proxy or voting instruction form and do not wish to change their vote need not take any further action. Shareholders continue to have the right to revoke or change their proxies prior to 10:00 AM on February 27, 2026 (Vancouver time). In order to revoke a proxy previously delivered by an intermediary or its agent, on their behalf, beneficial shareholders should carefully follow any revocation instructions set forth on the voting instruction form provided to them by their intermediary or agent.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the fully permitted multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold mine project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

