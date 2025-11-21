

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA, TTE) confirmed that it has not been formally served with the recent complaint filed before the French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office alleging 'complicity in war crimes, torture and enforced disappearances' in Mozambique. The Company categorically rejects these accusations, which stem from a September 2024 article published by the digital media outlet Politico.



Following the March 2021 terrorist attack on Palma, Mozambique LNG evacuated all staff from the Afungi site in April 2021. During the period cited in the complaint, no project personnel were present on site, which was under the control of Mozambican security forces.



TotalEnergies has repeatedly requested Politico to provide supporting evidence for its claims, but none has been shared. In the interests of transparency, the Company has published the entirety of its exchanges with Politico on its website.



Mozambique LNG and TotalEnergies have formally requested investigations by Mozambican authorities and the National Human Rights Commission. The Company has committed to publishing the findings.



TotalEnergies reiterates its commitment to human rights and notes that independent assessments, such as the 2022 humanitarian review by Jean-Christophe Rufin, have already led to strengthened local development programs in Cabo Delgado.



