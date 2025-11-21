Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2025 07:42 Uhr
KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q3 2025 Results

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q3 amounted to EURm 9.9 (EURm 24.5), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -5.0 (EURm 2.1).

Harvest amounted to 1.545 tonnes in Q3 2025 (3.798 tonnes)

Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 17.000 tonnes.

Web cast will be at 09:00 (CET)/ 08:00 Icelandic time on 21 November 2025 on the following link:

www.kaldvik.is/live

Attached is the Company update for Q3 2025.

Kaldvik, 21 November 2025

Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


