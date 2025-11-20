Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A40D0L | ISIN: SE0022060521 | Ticker-Symbol: IV61
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 11:16
7,356 Euro
+3,93 % +0,278
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3387,34811:22
7,3387,34611:22
20.11.2025 19:30 Uhr
Kinnevik AB: CEO Georgi Ganev to leave Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Georgi Ganev will leave his position as CEO of Kinnevik. Georgi Ganev will remain as CEO during twelve months or until a new CEO has been appointed.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chair of the Board, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Georgi Ganev for his significant contribution to Kinnevik as a valued leader, colleague, Board member, and partner to many founders and management teams over the last 8 years. We appreciate greatly his commitment to Kinnevik during his time as CEO."

Georgi Ganev commented: "Kinnevik has been through a significant transformation during my eight years as CEO and I continue to believe that our portfolio reflects the vision, the boldness and hard work of the team. I remain committed to lead Kinnevik in the transition period until my successor has been appointed."

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2025-11-20 19:30 CET.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is a leading growth investor on a mission to redefine industries and create remarkable growth companies. We are an active owner and operational partner, providing patient capital to challenger technology-enabled businesses in Europe and the US. Our passionate founders are building tomorrow's leaders within healthcare, software and climate, making everyday life easier and better for people around the world. We invest at all stages of a company's growth journey, always determined to create long-term value. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

