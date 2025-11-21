

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Stockholm-based Kinnevik AB (0RH1.L) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Georgi Ganev has decided to step down from the position.



However, Ganev will remain as CEO for the next twelve months or until his successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition.



Speaking about the decision, Ganev commented, 'Kinnevik has been through a significant transformation during my eight years as CEO and I continue to believe that our portfolio reflects the vision, the boldness and hard work of the team.'



Currently, Kinnevik's stock is trading at SEK 80.92, up 1.50 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News