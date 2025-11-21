Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D0L | ISIN: SE0022060521 | Ticker-Symbol: IV61
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 11:16
7,356 Euro
+3,93 % +0,278
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4707,47415:03
7,4707,47415:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINNEVIK AB B7,356+3,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.