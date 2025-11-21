Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A418FX | ISIN: US8342122012 | Ticker-Symbol: 52N0
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 08:09
8,600 Euro
-11,16 % -1,080
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9869,29212:31
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 12:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Awarded Grant From The U.S. Department of Energy

Grant Proceeds Will Accelerate Research and Commercialization of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, was notified by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that it has been awarded a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon. This award is one of the projects funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program.

Solidion Logo

The Company previously announced that it had received the prestigious 2025 R&D 100 Award in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY GRANT

  • Collaboration: Research to be conducted jointly with Oak Ridge National Laboratory
  • Independence: Assists in the Department of Energy's mission to reduce imports of critical energy materials from foreign sources, improve American energy independence, and ensure that the U.S. maintains a technological lead in developing and deploying advanced energy technologies.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"This award demonstrates the cutting edge superiority of Solidion's extensive patent portfolio and innovation. As a U.S. manufacturer, Solidion is poised to take advantage of its vast technological abilities"

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553642/Solidion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-awarded-grant-from-the-us-department-of-energy-302622978.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.