Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today highlighted the transformative power of Expert AI and enterprise agent strategies at Microsoft Ignite 2025. Adam Orentlicher joined industry leaders in the session, "AI agent architectures, pitfalls and real-world business impact," to share how Wolters Kluwer is leveraging Expert AI to transform professional workflows. He discussed innovations such as CCH Axcess Scan, which uses Azure AI services and expertly curated content to automate complex tax processes, including K-1 document handling, while maintaining trust, security, and professional judgment.

During the panel, Orentlicher emphasized Wolters Kluwer's commitment to responsible, outcome-driven AI innovation, focusing on the transformative impact of Expert AI capabilities within the CCH Axcess platform. "At Wolters Kluwer, we employ Expert AI to improve the professional lives of our customers," said Orentlicher. "Our solutions are built with human-in-the-loop design, trained by domain experts, and grounded in expertly curated content. This ensures our AI is not only powerful, but trustworthy, enabling professionals to make faster, smarter decisions with confidence."

A centerpiece of the discussion was CCH Axcess Scan, an innovative solution powered by Expert AI and Azure AI services. CCH Axcess Scan automates the ingestion and processing of client tax documents, including complex forms such as K-1s, W-2s, and 1099s, enabling a "zero-touch tax return" experience. By leveraging advanced document intelligence, the solution extracts and classifies both structured and unstructured data, seamlessly integrating it into CCH Axcess Tax. This automation dramatically reduces manual effort, improves accuracy, and accelerates tax preparation workflows.

Orentlicher also reiterated the importance of human oversight in AI-powered workflows: "We operate in an environment where professional judgment is fundamental. Our AI agents are trained by experts and always present information to the professional for the final decision. This semi-autonomous approach ensures both efficiency and accountability, especially in high-stakes domains like tax and healthcare."

In addition to CCH Axcess Scan, Orentlicher referenced UpToDate Expert AI, a solution which delivers clinical intelligence to healthcare professionals at the point of care, further demonstrating Wolters Kluwer's cross-industry leadership in responsible AI.

