Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has formally submitted its application for the Diablillos silver-gold project to be included under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI").

RIGI is a recently implemented federal investment framework designed to attract and accelerate major development projects in Argentina by providing long-term fiscal stability agreements and a competitive suite of tax, customs, and foreign-exchange benefits. Both Salta and Catamarca Provinces, where Diablillos is located, have opted into the regime.

Approval under RIGI will significantly increase project economics and enhance overall investment certainty as Diablillos moves into its next phase of development.

John Miniotis, President and CEO of the Company stated "This submission marks another major milestone for AbraSilver as we continue to de-risk and advance Diablillos. With our RIGI application now submitted and pending governmental review, we look forward to a decision in early 2026, which will bring transformative benefits for the project as we continue advancing toward a construction decision next year."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

