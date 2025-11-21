Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) ("SORRENTO") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 16, 2025 and October 30, 2025, the Company has closed on the amended and restated option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated October 29th, 2025 for the purchase of up to 100% of Naughty Ventures' right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims commonly known as the Bottom Brook rare earth element ("REE") property located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Bottom Brook Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has issued 9,000,000 common shares in the capital of Sorrento (the "Sorrento Shares"). Additionally, the Company has issued 900,000 Sorrento Shares to Kluane Capital FZCO as finder's fee. The Sorrento Shares bear a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 21, 2026.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious, rare-earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook REE Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

