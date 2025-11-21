Anzeige
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

NEWTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., Newton, NC (Nasdaq:PEBK) declared the Company's regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.20 per share. The fourth quarter cash dividend will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2025.

Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at (828) 464-5620 or (800) 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at shareholder@broadridge.com.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates 15 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, and Iredell Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under "General Description of Business" and otherwise in the Company's reports and filings.

END

Contact: William D. "Bill" Cable, Sr.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone 828-464-5620

SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/peoples-bancorp-announces-cash-dividend-1105696

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
