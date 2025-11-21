Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 21 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 62,717 Highest price paid per share: 119.20p Lowest price paid per share: 115.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.7580p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,275,582 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,465,994 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,465,994 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 116.7580p 62,717

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 471 117.40 08:00:39 00362342957TRLO1 XLON 47 118.60 08:11:02 00362346324TRLO1 XLON 77 118.60 08:11:02 00362346325TRLO1 XLON 358 118.60 08:11:55 00362346638TRLO1 XLON 664 117.80 08:11:55 00362346639TRLO1 XLON 200 117.80 08:19:51 00362349489TRLO1 XLON 304 117.80 08:19:51 00362349490TRLO1 XLON 291 118.60 08:29:03 00362352625TRLO1 XLON 186 118.60 08:29:13 00362352691TRLO1 XLON 649 118.40 08:29:15 00362352696TRLO1 XLON 47 118.60 08:51:29 00362360345TRLO1 XLON 300 118.60 08:51:29 00362360346TRLO1 XLON 138 118.60 08:51:29 00362360347TRLO1 XLON 1796 118.80 08:51:31 00362360375TRLO1 XLON 369 118.80 08:51:31 00362360376TRLO1 XLON 212 119.20 08:51:41 00362360443TRLO1 XLON 446 119.20 08:51:41 00362360444TRLO1 XLON 400 118.40 09:00:43 00362365461TRLO1 XLON 258 118.40 09:00:43 00362365462TRLO1 XLON 156 118.00 09:14:47 00362374497TRLO1 XLON 481 118.00 09:22:01 00362381230TRLO1 XLON 156 118.00 09:22:01 00362381231TRLO1 XLON 19 118.00 09:22:01 00362381232TRLO1 XLON 1122 118.00 09:22:01 00362381233TRLO1 XLON 668 117.60 09:33:16 00362391171TRLO1 XLON 695 117.00 09:51:47 00362405188TRLO1 XLON 1808 117.00 09:51:47 00362405189TRLO1 XLON 642 116.40 09:51:50 00362405256TRLO1 XLON 681 116.00 09:52:38 00362405795TRLO1 XLON 35 116.80 10:00:02 00362410840TRLO1 XLON 687 116.40 10:03:10 00362410996TRLO1 XLON 672 116.00 10:18:34 00362411695TRLO1 XLON 661 116.20 10:18:50 00362411717TRLO1 XLON 300 116.40 10:18:50 00362411718TRLO1 XLON 200 116.20 10:19:22 00362411731TRLO1 XLON 39 116.60 10:23:05 00362411864TRLO1 XLON 515 116.40 10:23:06 00362411866TRLO1 XLON 688 116.20 10:35:13 00362412578TRLO1 XLON 682 116.60 10:39:11 00362412733TRLO1 XLON 100 117.00 10:42:53 00362412884TRLO1 XLON 679 116.80 10:42:54 00362412885TRLO1 XLON 39 117.00 10:52:24 00362413223TRLO1 XLON 300 117.00 10:52:24 00362413224TRLO1 XLON 103 117.00 10:52:24 00362413225TRLO1 XLON 16 117.00 10:52:24 00362413226TRLO1 XLON 1064 117.00 10:52:24 00362413227TRLO1 XLON 200 117.40 10:56:49 00362413560TRLO1 XLON 52 117.40 10:56:49 00362413561TRLO1 XLON 680 117.00 10:57:40 00362413623TRLO1 XLON 172 117.40 11:16:29 00362414444TRLO1 XLON 100 117.40 11:16:29 00362414445TRLO1 XLON 660 116.80 11:22:50 00362414753TRLO1 XLON 671 116.60 11:30:09 00362415086TRLO1 XLON 64 116.20 11:45:06 00362415742TRLO1 XLON 798 116.20 11:47:43 00362415871TRLO1 XLON 587 116.20 11:52:04 00362416056TRLO1 XLON 650 116.00 12:05:37 00362416614TRLO1 XLON 665 116.00 12:05:38 00362416616TRLO1 XLON 652 116.00 12:12:52 00362416959TRLO1 XLON 651 116.00 12:12:52 00362416960TRLO1 XLON 372 116.00 12:12:55 00362416962TRLO1 XLON 988 116.00 12:21:26 00362417496TRLO1 XLON 372 116.00 12:21:26 00362417497TRLO1 XLON 1364 116.00 12:21:27 00362417502TRLO1 XLON 361 116.00 12:24:16 00362417651TRLO1 XLON 361 116.00 12:28:57 00362417829TRLO1 XLON 332 116.00 12:28:57 00362417830TRLO1 XLON 692 116.00 12:28:57 00362417831TRLO1 XLON 198 116.40 12:30:16 00362417922TRLO1 XLON

685 116.20 12:30:54 00362418007TRLO1 XLON 698 116.60 12:43:08 00362418448TRLO1 XLON 512 117.00 13:12:22 00362419599TRLO1 XLON 249 117.00 13:12:22 00362419600TRLO1 XLON 329 117.00 13:12:22 00362419601TRLO1 XLON 177 117.00 13:12:22 00362419602TRLO1 XLON 1071 117.00 13:12:22 00362419603TRLO1 XLON 883 117.40 13:12:22 00362419604TRLO1 XLON 678 117.00 13:35:37 00362420626TRLO1 XLON 1155 117.00 13:35:37 00362420627TRLO1 XLON 651 117.20 13:36:45 00362420668TRLO1 XLON 24 117.20 13:36:45 00362420669TRLO1 XLON 678 117.00 13:36:46 00362420671TRLO1 XLON 675 117.00 14:05:06 00362422114TRLO1 XLON 471 116.60 14:14:30 00362422685TRLO1 XLON 691 116.80 14:18:49 00362422856TRLO1 XLON 198 117.00 14:19:04 00362422866TRLO1 XLON 2 117.00 14:19:04 00362422867TRLO1 XLON 147 117.00 14:19:04 00362422868TRLO1 XLON 742 117.00 14:19:04 00362422869TRLO1 XLON 682 116.80 14:19:12 00362422877TRLO1 XLON 670 116.80 14:19:19 00362422882TRLO1 XLON 675 116.80 14:21:43 00362423084TRLO1 XLON 1 116.80 14:22:12 00362423111TRLO1 XLON 400 116.80 14:22:12 00362423112TRLO1 XLON 400 116.80 14:25:42 00362423275TRLO1 XLON 294 116.80 14:25:42 00362423276TRLO1 XLON 606 116.60 14:28:50 00362423405TRLO1 XLON 400 116.40 14:40:07 00362423997TRLO1 XLON 296 116.40 14:40:07 00362423998TRLO1 XLON 64 116.40 14:56:46 00362424954TRLO1 XLON 603 116.40 14:56:46 00362424955TRLO1 XLON 639 116.40 15:00:11 00362425114TRLO1 XLON 535 117.00 15:20:02 00362426371TRLO1 XLON 186 117.00 15:20:02 00362426372TRLO1 XLON 265 117.00 15:20:02 00362426373TRLO1 XLON 1999 117.00 15:20:02 00362426374TRLO1 XLON 696 117.00 15:20:02 00362426375TRLO1 XLON 32 116.40 15:32:14 00362427401TRLO1 XLON 653 116.40 15:32:21 00362427415TRLO1 XLON 168 116.40 15:32:38 00362427445TRLO1 XLON 664 116.20 15:33:07 00362427470TRLO1 XLON 638 116.20 15:33:21 00362427486TRLO1 XLON 585 116.00 15:35:26 00362427712TRLO1 XLON 93 116.00 15:36:01 00362427753TRLO1 XLON 585 116.00 15:36:01 00362427754TRLO1 XLON 111 116.00 15:36:33 00362427799TRLO1 XLON 111 116.00 15:36:36 00362427806TRLO1 XLON 560 116.00 15:36:36 00362427807TRLO1 XLON 143 116.00 15:37:04 00362427895TRLO1 XLON 400 116.00 15:37:04 00362427896TRLO1 XLON 147 116.00 15:37:04 00362427897TRLO1 XLON 698 116.00 15:37:57 00362427977TRLO1 XLON 670 115.20 15:38:58 00362428087TRLO1 XLON 6 115.00 15:39:06 00362428104TRLO1 XLON 634 115.00 15:39:40 00362428145TRLO1 XLON 642 116.00 15:50:22 00362429065TRLO1 XLON 357 116.20 15:50:45 00362429079TRLO1 XLON 299 116.20 15:50:45 00362429080TRLO1 XLON 645 115.60 15:52:33 00362429222TRLO1 XLON 686 115.20 15:53:22 00362429274TRLO1 XLON 312 115.80 16:00:59 00362429800TRLO1 XLON 224 115.60 16:07:11 00362430277TRLO1 XLON 312 115.60 16:07:11 00362430278TRLO1 XLON 152 115.40 16:17:14 00362431272TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

