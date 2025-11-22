

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $2 billion to expand its long-standing manufacturing presence in Maryland. The investment includes a major expansion of the company's flagship biologics manufacturing facility in Frederick and the construction of a new state-of-the-art clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg. Together, these projects will support approximately 2,600 jobs across the two sites, including the retention of local roles, construction activity, and the creation of 300 highly skilled positions.



The Frederick facility currently produces biologics used across AstraZeneca's portfolio of cancer, autoimmune, respiratory, and rare disease treatments. The planned expansion will nearly double commercial manufacturing capacity, enabling greater supply of existing medicines and, for the first time, production within the company's rare disease portfolio. The project will create 200 highly skilled jobs and 900 construction roles, with operations expected to begin in 2029.



In parallel, AstraZeneca will build a new clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg. Fully operational by 2029, the site will create 100 new jobs, retain 400 existing roles, and support an additional 1,000 construction-related jobs.



Both facilities will incorporate cutting-edge AI, automation, and data analytics and will be built to the highest environmental standards.



The announcement is part of AstraZeneca's $50 billion global investment program unveiled in July and follows a series of U.S. commitments over the past six months, including a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, a drug substance manufacturing facility in Virginia, and the expansion of the company's existing site in Coppell, Texas.



