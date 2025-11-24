

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue the Autonomy study as a scheduled review found posdinemab did not achieve statistical significance in slowing clinical decline. The Autonomy proof-of-concept study was a first-of-its-kind precision approach to evaluating targeted intervention in early Alzheimer's disease.



The company said the initial findings underscore the deep complexity of the disease. Johnson & Johnson said it remains committed to transforming the future of Alzheimer's care and is confident in its pipeline of therapies to treat the broad spectrum of disease.



