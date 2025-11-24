

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JGE.F), the Swiss wealth management group, said Monday it expects IFRS net profit for full-year 2025 to come in below the level recorded in 2024, citing the non-recurring release of tax provisions in December 2024, the impact of the sale of Julius Baer Brazil earlier this year, and credit losses booked in 2025.



Julius Baer said its assets under management (AuM) rose to a record CHF 520 billion as of October 31, 2025, surpassing the half-trillion mark for the first time in the Group's history, supported by solid net new money of CHF 11.7 billion year to date.



