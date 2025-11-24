Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
24.11.25 | 08:48
17,225 Euro
+1,38 % +0,235
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
24.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Ørsted A/S: New employee-elected board member

DJ New employee-elected board member 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
New employee-elected board member 
24-Nov-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24.11.2025 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors 
 
Ian McCalder, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board 
member. The first alternate, Pawel Matysiak (Solution Manager, IT), has replaced Ian McCalder as employee-elected board 
member of Ørsted A/S. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 95 52 
mikon@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen 
+45 99 55 56 71 
Ir@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA No 29.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 409125 
EQS News ID:  2234634 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
