UIE Plc: UIE's Third Quarter Report 2025

On Monday, 24 November 2025, UIE Plc. announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

Business Reporting Highlights from Q1-3 2025:

UIE achieved a net result of USD 106.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by strong financial and operational performance from UP, complemented by a significant positive fair value adjustment of the investment in Schörling.

UP:

UP achieved a record net profit of MYR 619.7 million, driven by increased production and higher average selling prices of CPO and PK.

In local currency, UP's result increased by 16%. However, when measured in USD, the increase was 22% due to a stronger average exchange rate of the MYR against the USD in the first nine months of 2025. Consequently, UIE's share of UP's result increased accordingly by 22% to reach USD 69.6 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Schörling:

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling amounted to USD 238.2 million - an increase of USD 30.1 million, or 14%, since year-end 2024. In addition, UIE received USD 1.8 million in dividends from Schörling during the period.

The share price development of Schörling's listed investments, ranging from a 22% decline to a 6% increase, resulted in a net decrease of 2% in Schörling's net asset value when measured in SEK. However, the appreciation of the SEK against the USD led to an overall positive fair value adjustment of 14%, when measured in USD.

Greenbridge:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 67.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of USD 5.5 million, or 9%, since year-end 2024.

The value increase was attributable to an additional investment of USD 3.1 million by UIE and a fair value adjustment of USD 2.5 million. The positive adjustment was due to continued growth within the portfolio companies.

