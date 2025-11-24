Anzeige
UIE Plc: UIE's Third Quarter Report 2025

On Monday, 24 November 2025, UIE Plc. announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

Business Reporting Highlights from Q1-3 2025:

UIE achieved a net result of USD 106.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by strong financial and operational performance from UP, complemented by a significant positive fair value adjustment of the investment in Schörling.

UP:

UP achieved a record net profit of MYR 619.7 million, driven by increased production and higher average selling prices of CPO and PK.

In local currency, UP's result increased by 16%. However, when measured in USD, the increase was 22% due to a stronger average exchange rate of the MYR against the USD in the first nine months of 2025. Consequently, UIE's share of UP's result increased accordingly by 22% to reach USD 69.6 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Schörling:

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling amounted to USD 238.2 million - an increase of USD 30.1 million, or 14%, since year-end 2024. In addition, UIE received USD 1.8 million in dividends from Schörling during the period.

The share price development of Schörling's listed investments, ranging from a 22% decline to a 6% increase, resulted in a net decrease of 2% in Schörling's net asset value when measured in SEK. However, the appreciation of the SEK against the USD led to an overall positive fair value adjustment of 14%, when measured in USD.

Greenbridge:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 67.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of USD 5.5 million, or 9%, since year-end 2024.

The value increase was attributable to an additional investment of USD 3.1 million by UIE and a fair value adjustment of USD 2.5 million. The positive adjustment was due to continued growth within the portfolio companies.

For further information, please download the full Third Quarter Report 2025 or visit UIE's website.


