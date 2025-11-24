SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX receives a new partial order from SMA Mineral for the pilot plant in Norway enabling electric and emission-free quicklime production

SaltX Technology has received an additional partial order from SMA Mineral related to the planned pilot plant in Mo i Rana. The order, which includes material testing, design, and process optimization, complements previous orders for hardware and license rights and totals approximately MSEK 4. The pilot project, developed in close collaboration with technology partner thyssenkrupp Polysius, marks a critical step in commercializing SaltX's electric calcination technology. The total order value for the pilot plant will increase as additional partial orders are placed throughout the project.

The pilot project in Mo i Rana is progressing according to plan. The new order constitutes an essential step toward the scheduled construction start in the first half of 2026. The facility will have a production capacity of 40,000 tonnes of quicklime per year and is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.

Together with SMA Mineral, SaltX's second-largest shareholder after Industrifonden, the companies have developed the joint concept and brand ZEQL (Zero Emission Quicklime) for fully electric, emission-free quicklime production. ZEQL is based on SaltX's patented EAC technology, which replaces fossil fuels with electrified calcination while producing a pure CO2 stream suitable for storage or reuse.



Sonya Fielding, CEO, SMA Mineral:

"It is inspiring to see the ZEQL concept taking shape. Together with SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius, we are driving a transformation that can redefine the climate footprint of the entire quicklime industry and set a new standard for future production."

SMA has communicated a rollout plan that includes several full-scale ZEQL facilities, so-called mega-factories, following the pilot plant in Mo i Rana.

Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology:

"We are pleased with the progress being made and the close collaboration with all project partners. Our technology enables emission-free quicklime production, but the strong international interest we are seeing shows that the potential reaches far beyond this first application. Step by step, we are building the foundation needed to grow into a billion-SEK company in a global market."



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that benefit customers, the climate and society. The company focuses on the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement sectors. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.

About SMA Mineral

SMA Mineral is one of the largest producers of quicklime in the Nordic region, supplying lime to the steel, pulp and paper industries, as well as a wide range of other applications. Since its founding in 1980, SMA has been at the forefront of the extraction, processing and distribution of products primarily based on calcium carbonate and dolomite. With a strong commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible methods, SMA's minerals serve as crucial components in several industries including steel, paper, water treatment and flue gas purification. For more information, visit: www.smamineral.se.

About thyssenkrupp Polysius

thyssenkrupp Polysius is a leading supplier of technology and automation solutions aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in the cement and lime industries, and increasingly in other industrial sectors. With more than 160 years of experience, the company sets the standard in developing innovative technologies and services, offering comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable sustainable and cost-efficient production. Polysius' services not only apply to its own installations but also extend to third-party systems. Through close collaboration with customers and partners, thyssenkrupp Polysius addresses specific challenges and provides optimal service. For more information, visit: https://www.thyssenkrupp-polysius.com.