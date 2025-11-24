Original-Research: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
Strategic realignment towards impact investing with a strong investment portfolio and attractive NAV potential
As at 30 June 2025, DN AG reported an increase in available liquidity to €8.86 million (31 December 2024: €3.69 million). Both the sale of securities and the continued issuance of the 10% corporate bond are likely to have contributed to this. On the other hand, there was a significant increase in other assets, which is likely to have had a negative impact on liquidity.
The balance sheet of DN AG shows characteristics typical of investment companies. It is characterised by the dominance of equity, which increased to €288.51 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: €285.02 million) and an equity ratio of 88.0%. As a result of the contribution in kind of 88% of the shares in EcoMotion Holding AG after the balance sheet date, equity rose further to around €367 million and the equity ratio is now over 90%.
We use the NAV approach to value DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG. The total NAV calculated amounts to €363.03 million (previously: €282.62 million). The significantly higher NAV is distributed across a higher number of outstanding shares (55.58 million shares), which corresponds to a NAV per share of €6.53 (previously: €6.42). As announced in the last research study, the acquisition of Eco-Motion Holding AG has no significant impact on the NAV per share, as it was carried out as part of a capital increase in kind at €6.80 per share, which is close to the fair share value. Based on the current share price, we assign a 'BUY' rating.
You can download the research here: 20251124_DN_Note_engl
Completion (german): 19.11.2025 (1:57 pm)
First disclosure (german): 20.11.2025 (09:00 am)
Completion (engl.): 24.11.2025 (09:19 am)
First disclosure (engl.): 24.11.2025 (11:00 am)
