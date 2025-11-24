OpenWay Powers Global Rollout of Visa Fleet 2.0, Accelerating the Future of Mobility Payments

BRUSSELS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a leading global provider of digital payment software solutions, has joined forces with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to be a part of the Ready for Fleet program.

Through this collaboration, OpenWay powers the global rollout of Visa Fleet 2.0, an advanced mobility and fleet card solution that helps businesses manage and pay for mobility-related expenses more efficiently.

This step underscores OpenWay's commitment to advancing digital payment innovation in the fleet industry and aligns with Visa's vision for an open, efficient, and sustainable global mobility ecosystem.

Visa Fleet 2.0 combines open-loop acceptance, sustainability readiness, and advanced payment technology. It enables fleet operators, leasing companies, and financial institutions to monitor spending, streamline payments, and consolidate expenses such as fuel, tolls, parking, EV charging, and travel on one physical or digital card.

With many fleet managers planning to adopt electric, hybrid, or hydrogen vehicles in the coming years, Visa Fleet 2.0's modular design supports multiple energy sources and evolving mobility models.

OpenWay has integrated Visa Fleet 2.0 into its Way4 Fleet platform through Visa Ready for Fleet. This first-ever integration brings together card issuing, acquiring, switching, fleet, and digital wallet capabilities in one unified platform, enabling banks, fuel retailers, and mobility providers to launch Visa Fleet 2.0 programs and issue both physical and virtual cards and wallets.

"Visa Fleet 2.0 marks a major step forward in how mobility payments are managed," said Walter Van Huyck, Solution Manager Fleet and Mobility Payments at OpenWay. "Integrating this capability into our Way4 platform helps clients deliver smarter, more secure, and sustainable payment experiences."

"As mobility continues to evolve, so do the needs of fleet operators and payment providers. Visa Fleet 2.0 is designed to support that shift. By partnering with OpenWay, we're delivering a secure and flexible solution that helps partners streamline operations and better serve their customers. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building a more connected and efficient mobility ecosystem," said Richard Campion, Head of Fleet and Mobility, Visa Europe.

About OpenWay

OpenWay is a top-rated provider of Way4, the all-in-one digital payment software platform known for its real-time payment engine, flexible configuration, and scalability. With its unique capabilities in card issuing, BNPL, merchant acquiring, transaction switching, digital wallets, and fleet payments, Way4 guarantees an unparalleled customer payment experience. Top-tier banks and processors, as well as ambitious fintech startups, have chosen OpenWay as their strategic partner. Among them are Nexi, Shift4 and NBG in Europe; Network International and Equity Bank Group in MEA; Lotte and JACCS in Asia; Comdata, BeePay and Banesco in the Americas; Ampol in Australia, and other leading payment players worldwide.

