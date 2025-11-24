Global TV shipments fell slightly year-on-year to 52.5 million in 3Q25, as one of the largest markets declined rapidly. Demand for TVs in China has been boosted by government subsidies over the last year, but funding is now running out in some regions and many consumers have already upgraded. As a result, in year-on-year shipments fell 11.2%, according to Omdia's new quarterly TV Sets Market Tracker.

Data from Omdia's latest TV Sets (Emerging Technologies) Market Tracker: History 3Q25 shows global TV shipments in 3Q25 declined 0.6% year-on-year. The biggest regional fall was in China, down 12.2%, while another key market, North America, grew 2.3%, as consumers continue to defy the expected economic impact of tariffs. Equally notable in the third quarter was the strong growth in Asia Oceania of 7.7%, indicating that Chinese TV brands are looking toward neighboring countries to compensate for falling domestic demand.

The sharp contraction in shipments in China highlights how dependent recent growth has been on artificially boosted demand through government subsidies. With this funding now running low, and in combination with many consumers already upgrading over the last year, an extended period of limited shipment volume is now expected. For other markets, this means Chinese brands, such as Hisense and TCL, will undoubtedly look outward to other regions to maintain their market beating growth momentum up 11% and 2% year-on-year respectively in 3Q25.

"Chinese brands have already made significant progress in taking market share around the world and their subdued local market will likely accelerate these efforts," said Matthew Rubin, Principal Analyst, TV Set Research, Omdia. "In the US, tariffs and capacity constraints in Mexico complicate the drive toward quick growth, but in Europe and other Asian countries, notably India, there is more accessible opportunity".

The slowdown in China has also impacted the rate of growth for the 80 inch and larger segment, with expansion almost halving from over 40% each quarter over the last year, to just 23.1% in 3Q25. The 70-79 inch category has also cooled, with year-on-year growth of only 1.1%. This presents a strategic dilemma for Chinese brands, which have focused on low-cost, large screen TVs in key markets like North America and China. As attention shifts to Europe and Asia Oceania, average size preferences are considerably smaller 62.8 inches in China compared with just 45.5 inches in Asia Oceania for 3Q25.

