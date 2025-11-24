Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to report all remaining assay results from the recently completed drill program at the Company's wholly-owned and flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA.

Key Highlights:

Bonanza intercept at Dry Creek: 606 g/t silver equivalent* over 9.65 m (124 g/t Ag, 1.82 g/t Au, 4.99% Zn, 2.00% Pb and 0.12% Cu), including 4,731 g/t silver equivalent* over 0.4 m (558 g/t Ag, 30.10 g/t Au, 22.40% Zn, 8.99% Pb and 0.52% Cu) in DC25-113.

Strong new high-grade intercept in 150 m step-out at West Tundra Flats: 826 g/t silver equivalent over 1.9 m (195 g/t Ag, 0.27 g/t Au, 10.23% Zn, 3.53% Pb and 0.08% Cu), including 1,867 g/t silver equivalent over 0.5 m (560 g/t Ag, 0.38 g/t Au, 20.30% Zn, 9.30% Pb and 0.16% Cu) in WTF25-41.

Thick, Multi-Stacked System Confirmed: Hole DC25-113 intersected multiple massive sulphide horizons over 55 m of core length - clear indication of a robust VMS system.

Resource Growth Continues: The 2025 summer program targeted untested areas near historical high-grade intercepts to enhance Red Mountain's inferred 168.6 million silver equivalent ounce resource (15.6 Mt at 336 g/t silver equivalent*) 1 at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats.

Deposits Remain Open: Both Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats are open along strike and down-dip - systematic expansion drilling planned for 2026.

District-Scale Upside Intact: Only 2 of at least 35 known silver-rich massive sulphide occurrences across a 35-mile trend have seen meaningful drilling - the vast majority of the property remains essentially unexplored.

*Notes: g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t. Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au. Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "Today's results confirm Red Mountain is delivering exactly what we promised: exceptional high-grade silver-zinc mineralization in a district that remains virtually unexplored. With only two of at least 35 known massive sulphide occurrences significantly drilled to date, and an existing 168.6 Moz AgEq inferred resource, the upside here is significant. We believe these hits are just the start. We are fully funded and ready to expand this towards a tier-one silver-zinc system starting in June of 2026. In the meantime, we plan aggressive drilling at our projects in Nevada and New Mexico and look forward to sharing more information as plans are finalized."





Figure 1: Dry Creek Drill Hole Locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/275648_ba659fff64288814_002full.jpg

Gary R. Thompson, Executive Chairman, stated: "Red Mountain continues to deliver exceptional results. In addition to the high silver and zinc assay values here, hole 113 has returned one of highest gold intercepts to date of 30 g/t, just shy of one troy ounce per tonne. This supports our original thesis, which was that the Red Mountain Project is a precious metal enriched VMS system."





Figure 2: West Tundra Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/275648_ba659fff64288814_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Dry Creek Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/275648_ba659fff64288814_004full.jpg





Figure 4: West Tundra Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/275648_ba659fff64288814_005full.jpg

The Red Mountain Drill Program

The 2025 drill program at the Red Mountain Project, 60 miles south of Fairbanks, Alaska, consisted of fifteen drill holes - eight holes at the Dry Creek target (Figure 1) and seven holes were completed at the West Tundra Flats target. The Dry Creek and West Tundra Flat targets together account for an inferred resource of 15.6 Mt at 336 g/t silver equivalent* for 168.6 million silver equivalent ounces1. Drilling at both targets consisted of a series of infill and step-out holes designed to test areas near historical high-grade drill intercepts and modelled domains.

Dry Creek Drilling:

Holes DC25-110, DC25-111, DC25-112, DC25-113 and DC25-114 were collared on the northeast extent of the Dry Creek deposit and tested the down-dip extent of VMS mineralization below and offset from holes DC24-106 (2,939 g/t silver equivalent* (249.5 g/t Ag, 14.95 g/t Au, 21.97% Zn, 7.03% Pb and 0.42% Cu) over 2.48 m and 2,235 g/t silver equivalent* (225 g/t Ag, 8.08 g/t Au, 21.2% Zn, 6.68% Pb and 0.42% Cu) over 0.91 m, see November 18th, 2024 News Release) and previously reported DC25-108 (654 g/t silver equivalent (79 g/t Ag, 0.40 g/t Au, 8.3% Zn, 4.2% Pb and 0.12% Cu) over 1.3 m, see October 5th, 2025 News Release).

The high-grade interval in DC25-113 at 233.25 m downhole (606 g/t silver equivalent* over 9.65 m (124 g/t Ag, 1.82 g/t Au, 4.99% Zn, 2.00% Pb and 0.12% Cu), including 4,731 g/t silver equivalent* over 0.4 m (558 g/t Ag, 30.10 g/t Au, 22.40% Zn, 8.99% Pb and 0.52% Cu), Table 1 and Figure 3) is approximately 130 m offset (downdip and along strike to the northeast) from the high-grade zone in DC24-106 and approximately 55 m down-dip from the strong intercept in DC25-111 (216 g/t silver equivalent* (28 g/t Ag, 0.32 g/t Au, 2.26% Zn, 0.75% Pb and 0.22% Cu) over 12.5 m, including 281 g/t silver equivalent* (58 g/t Ag, 0.40 g/t Au, 2.65% Zn, 1.37% Pb and 0.14% Cu), over 2.60 m Table 1 and Figure 3) and demonstrates a strong down-dip extension potential along the VMS horizon in this section of the Dry Creek Deposit. Further drilling is warranted to fully test the down-dip potential in the northeastern part of the Dry Creek deposit.

All holes intersected numerous horizons of semi-massive with locally massive sulfides (e.g., sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite) within pyritic metavolcanics and metasediments of the Totatlanika Schist. This prospective unit is traced for ~4,500 m along the Dry Creek Deposit where it dips steeply to the north and hosts multiple VMS horizons that locally pinch and swell along strike. Holes are primarily drilled to the south to intersect the lenses at close to true-widths.

West Tundra Flat Drilling:

Holes WT25-39, WT25-40 and WT25-41 were collared as 150-175 m offsets from previously drilled holes in the West Tundra Flat Deposit (e.g., 1,079 g/t silver equivalent* (417.4 g/t Ag, 0.74 g/t Au, 9.1% Zn, 4.7% Pb and 0.1% Cu) over 2.9 m in WT24-33, see November 21st, 2024 News Release, and 640 g/t silver equivalent* (136 g/t Ag, 0.56 g/t Au, 7.06% Zn, 1.99% Pb and 0.16% Cu) over 6.9 m, including 1,341 g/t silver equivalent (305 g/t Ag, 1.23 g/t Au, 15.61% Zn, 4.45% Pb and 0.35% Cu) over 3.05 m in WT25-38, see October 5th, 2025 News Release). The high-grade VMS-related mineralization intersected in hole WT25-41, near southeastern extent of the West Tundra Flat deposit (Figures 2 and 4), represents a 160 m step out from previously drilled holes (e.g., 736 g/t silver equivalent* (249 g/t Ag, 0.69 g/t Au, 6.16% Zn, 3.43% Pb and 0.12% Cu) over 3.0 m in WT25-37, see October 5th, 2025 News Release). The mineralization intersected in WT25-41 demonstrates potential to contribute additional inferred tonnes to the resource block model to the southeast.

All newly reported drill holes at West Tundra Flat intersected semi-massive to massive sulfide at the targeted horizon (e.g. sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite) at the contact between metavolcanics and metasediments of the Totatlanika Schist. The prospective contact is traced for ~800 m along the West Tundra Flat Deposit where it dips moderately to the south.

Next Steps

Based on results from the 2025 drill program at the Dry Creek and West Tundra Flat deposits multiple mineralized lenses and domains at both deposits remain open along strike and down-dip. Mineralization intersected in many 2025 drill holes are outside of the current mineral resource model estimated in 20241 and suggest potential to contribute additional inferred tonnes to the block model. Geological modelling is ongoing and planning is now underway for a significant drill program in 2026.

Table 1. Assay Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) AgEq* (g/t) ZnEq* (%) DC25-110 154.00 158.05 4.05 4 0.04 0.08 0.02 1.52 193 4.04 and 162.10 164.55 2.45 4 0.13 0.19 0.04 0.78 120 2.51 and 167.00 171.65 4.65 12 0.65 3.00 0.24 0.61 296 6.18 DC25-111 174.40 175.40 1.00 2 0.02 0.99 0.20 0.38 103 2.14 and 185.40 197.90 12.50 28 0.32 2.26 0.75 0.22 216 4.51 including 187.35 188.70 1.35 10 0.45 4.03 0.12 0.68 329 6.89 including 191.25 193.80 2.55 44 0.23 3.58 1.50 0.06 289 6.04 including 195.30 197.90 2.60 58 0.40 2.65 1.37 0.14 281 5.87 DC25-112 275.60 281.05 5.45 2 0.03 1.44 0.83 0.05 105 2.19 and 290.80 297.35 6.55 26 0.15 1.28 0.49 0.02 118 2.46 DC25-113 182.60 185.70 3.10 37 0.04 4.31 1.63 0.10 308 6.44 and 201.70 204.30 2.60 195 1.82 5.82 2.53 0.11 730 15.26 and 214.00 215.00 1.00 6 0.03 0.08 0.02 1.88 236 4.94 and 225.00 225.80 0.80 4 0.03 0.07 0.01 2.22 275 5.75 and 228.95 238.60 9.65 124 1.82 4.99 2.00 0.12 606 12.66 including 233.25 236.20 2.95 325 5.22 9.74 4.54 0.21 1434 29.98 including 233.25 233.65 0.40 558 30.10 22.40 8.99 0.52 4731 98.96 DC25-114 222.90 223.50 0.60 5 0.03 2.50 1.37 0.07 178 3.71 and 248.05 248.75 0.70 12 0.01 2.99 0.97 0.02 187 3.91 and 260.60 260.95 0.35 12 0.05 0.03 0.01 6.28 765 16.01 and 271.35 275.85 4.50 20 0.10 0.75 0.24 0.01 73 1.53 and 290.20 290.85 0.65 133 0.57 2.18 0.80 0.02 316 6.61 WT25-39 197.20 203.20 6.00 11 0.07 1.97 0.52 0.02 130 2.71 and 200.20 203.20 3.00 17 0.09 2.25 0.63 0.02 155 3.23 WT25-40 199.10 202.40 3.30 4 0.03 0.12 0.04 0.01 14 0.29 and 211.15 217.50 6.35 5 0.03 0.36 0.11 0.02 31 0.64 WT25-41 176.40 178.30 1.90 195 0.27 10.23 3.53 0.08 826 17.27 including 177.10 177.60 0.50 560 0.38 20.30 9.30 0.16 1867 39.04

*Notes: g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t. Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au. Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Table 2. Collar information

Target Area Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Dry Creek DC25-110 481037 7088617 1252 181 -46 198.1 Dry Creek DC25-111 481037 7088618 1252 165 -65 213.4 Dry Creek DC25-112 481042 7088713 1192 180 -69 341.4 Dry Creek DC25-113 481042 7088713 1192 167 -59 280.4 Dry Creek DC25-114 481042 7088713 1192 191 -63 317.0 West Tundra Flats WT25-39 483871 7090818 971 276 -50 268.2 West Tundra Flats WT25-40 483872 7090818 971 216 -60 292.6 West Tundra Flats WT25-41 484258 7090699 951 250 -59 231.7

WGS84 6N

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core was sawn in half at Silver47's core logging and processing facilities at the Red Mountain, near Fairbanks Alaska. Core samples were typically taken at 1.0 m intervals in mineralized zones, and 3.0 m intervals outside of mineralized zones. Sample lengths were adjusted as necessary so as not to cross lithologic and mineralogic boundaries. QAQC check samples were inserted into the sample stream with one blank, one duplicate (coarse), and one certified reference material (CRM) occurring within every 20 samples. Drill core was cut in half, bagged, sealed and delivered directly to ALS Minerals Fairbanks, Alaska for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratories labs in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Core samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory facilities in North Vancouver using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). Gold analysis was by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-ICP21). Over-limits for silver, zinc, copper, and lead were analyzed using Ore Grade four-acid digestion (MEOG-62). The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and selected to represent expected mineralization.

References

Raffle, K., Livingston, C., Proenza, Y and Black, W., (2024), 43-101 Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA, Report prepared for Silver47 Exploration by Apex Geoscience, Effective date of January 12, 2024, sedar.ca

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQB under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

