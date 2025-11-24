Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Amerikas Rohstoff-Zukunft - Jetzt beginnt das strategische Kupfer-Investment!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
24.11.25 | 14:30
28,720 Euro
+0,91 % +0,260
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,68028,74014:53
28,68028,74014:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2025 12:30 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRATON SE: Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

Moving forward with a proven leadership team: TRATON GROUP extends contracts of Dr. Jackstein and Modahl Nilsson

  • The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP has decided to extend the Executive Board contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein and Catharina Modahl Nilsson ahead of schedule
  • Dr. Michael Jackstein will remain CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP
  • The contract of Catharina Modahl Nilsson as Head of Product Management at the TRATON GROUP has been extended as well

Munich, November 24, 2025 - The Supervisory Board of the TRATON GROUP took two important personnel decisions at its meeting last Friday. The contracts of Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP, and Catharina Modahl Nilsson, responsible for Product Management, have been extended.

Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, stated: "To continue driving the path we have embarked on, we have decided to extend the contracts of Catharina Modahl Nilsson and Dr. Michael Jackstein. We are pleased to have two such experienced Executive Board members on the TRATON GROUP leadership team."

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.