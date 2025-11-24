BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System Expands to Europe to Help Hospitals Improve Patient Safety

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System in Europe. The system is the first of its kind to receive Conformité Européenne (CE) approval and is now available in select European countries.

BD Surgiphor is a sterile, ready-to-use irrigation solution designed to help loosen and remove debris from surgical wounds during procedures. By flushing out debris and foreign materials, including microorganisms, it helps reduce the bacterial load that could lead to infection - a key factor associated with surgical site infections*1.

"This European launch marks a significant milestone in advancing surgical care," said Rian Seger, worldwide president of BD Surgery. "Surgical Site Infections are multifactorial and continue to present serious challenges to both patient outcomes and healthcare systems. Surgiphor supports clinicians in implementing evidence-based practices - such as surgical wound irrigation - to help reduce risk, enhance recovery, and improve overall surgical safety."

What makes Surgiphor different:

It's pre-mixed and sterile , so hospitals don't need to prepare it before surgery 1 .

, so hospitals don't need to prepare it before surgery . It uses a trusted antiseptic as preservative in the solution to help reduce bacterial load that could lead to infection *1 .

as preservative in the solution to help reduce bacterial load that could lead to infection . The easy-to-handle design allows surgical teams to apply it quickly and precisely1.

By simplifying surgical wound irrigation and reducing preparation time, Surgiphor helps hospitals operate more efficiently while supporting safer outcomes for patients1. This launch reflects BD's ongoing commitment to advancing surgical care through practical, proven solutions that put patient safety first. For more information, contact your BD sales rep.

About BD

* Surgical wound was in a simulated animal model

References: 1. BD data on file. Data generated in a preclinical model.

