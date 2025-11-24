Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 857675 | ISIN: US0758871091 | Ticker-Symbol: BOX
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System Expands to Europe to Help Hospitals Improve Patient Safety

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System in Europe. The system is the first of its kind to receive Conformité Européenne (CE) approval and is now available in select European countries.

BD Surgiphor is a sterile, ready-to-use irrigation solution designed to help loosen and remove debris from surgical wounds during procedures. By flushing out debris and foreign materials, including microorganisms, it helps reduce the bacterial load that could lead to infection - a key factor associated with surgical site infections*1.

"This European launch marks a significant milestone in advancing surgical care," said Rian Seger, worldwide president of BD Surgery. "Surgical Site Infections are multifactorial and continue to present serious challenges to both patient outcomes and healthcare systems. Surgiphor supports clinicians in implementing evidence-based practices - such as surgical wound irrigation - to help reduce risk, enhance recovery, and improve overall surgical safety."

What makes Surgiphor different:

  • It's pre-mixed and sterile, so hospitals don't need to prepare it before surgery1.
  • It uses a trusted antiseptic as preservative in the solution to help reduce bacterial load that could lead to infection*1.
  • The easy-to-handle design allows surgical teams to apply it quickly and precisely1.

By simplifying surgical wound irrigation and reducing preparation time, Surgiphor helps hospitals operate more efficiently while supporting safer outcomes for patients1. This launch reflects BD's ongoing commitment to advancing surgical care through practical, proven solutions that put patient safety first. For more information, contact your BD sales rep.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiency, improve safety, and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

* Surgical wound was in a simulated animal model

References: 1. BD data on file. Data generated in a preclinical model.

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:

Fallon McLoughlin

Adam Reiffe

Director, Public Relations

VP, Investor Relations

201.258.0361

201.847.6927

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

© 2025 PR Newswire
