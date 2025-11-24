The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 26 November 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0011048619 Name: BioPorto Volume before change: 454,670,461 shares (DKK 454,670,461) Change: 40,438,426 shares (DKK 40,438,426) Volume after change: 495,108,887 shares (DKK 495,108,887) Subscription price: DKK 1.072 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: BIOPOR Orderbook ID: 3433

