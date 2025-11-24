The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 26 November 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0011048619
|Name:
|BioPorto
|Volume before change:
|454,670,461 shares (DKK 454,670,461)
|Change:
|40,438,426 shares (DKK 40,438,426)
|Volume after change:
|495,108,887 shares (DKK 495,108,887)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 1.072
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|BIOPOR
|Orderbook ID:
|3433
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
