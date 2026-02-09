Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 08:23
0,112 Euro
-2,26 % -0,003
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 08:18 Uhr
BioPorto A/S Appoints Chief Financial Officer

February 9, 2026
Announcement no. 2

BioPorto A/S Appoints Chief Financial Officer

BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced the appointment of Klaus Juhl Wulff as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and member of the Executive Management team as of latest May 1st, 2026.

Klaus Juhl Wulff is a highly skilled leader with more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations, M&A and capital markets. He joins BioPorto from AquaPorin A/S, where he served as CFO from 2022. Prior to this, Klaus Juhl Wulff has acted as CFO across various companies. Klaus Juhl Wulff holds a Master of Science in Finance and Administration from Aarhus University supplemented with various leadership education.

Carsten Buhl, CEO of BioPorto says "Klaus brings a strong CFO track record and relevant executive experience and will be a strong addition to the management team. Klaus will as part of his CFO responsibilities take the strategic lead on our supply chain to enable the expected high growth as we progress. His interest in joining BioPorto with his experience shows strong commitment and believe in our journey ahead, and I am excited to welcoming Klaus to BioPorto."

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

Investor Relations contacts

Niels Høy Nielsen, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers - tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.


