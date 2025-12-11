BioPorto A/S: Changes to the Executive Management

December 11, 2025

Announcement no. 29

Changes to the Executive Management

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, December 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto") (CPH:BIOPOR) announced today that Niels Høy Nielsen has resigned as CFO of BioPorto to become CFO at another company.

"I have valued the close collaboration with Niels during the last couple of months since I joined BioPorto. He has made important contributions across the company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors" said Carsten Buhl, BioPorto's Chief Executive Officer.

Niels Høy Nielsen will continue to serve in his current role at the Company through March 2026. The Company will evaluate its future organizational structure in due course.

Investor Relations contacts

Carsten Buhl, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

