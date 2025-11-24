Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Awarded Mobile Data Center Project to Provide Capabilities to Enhance National Security

Delivering technological advancement through artificial intelligence (AI) today and into the future

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Cubic DTECH, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, announces that a national security program is deploying new Mobile Data Centers (MDC)s to support mission-critical operations. The MDCs deliver advancements in autonomy, AI and cloud computing through the DTECH Fusion edge high-performance compute (eHPC).

Mobile Data Centers (MDCs), integrated with AI, are reshaping national security by enabling rapid, resilient and intelligent operations in contested environments. MDCs support immediate threat detection, autonomous systems and situational awareness while reducing reliance on centralized infrastructure. Their ability to function in low-connectivity, high-pressure environments makes them especially valuable for military operations, disaster response and border security.

"MDCs integrated with AI are redefining the national security landscape, bringing agility, intelligence and resilience to the front lines," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "As threats evolve across physical borders, digital networks and humanitarian crises, the infrastructure that supports national defense must evolve with them. MDCs powered by Fusion eHPC are becoming a cornerstone of that modernization."

Beyond the tactical advantages, MDCs strengthen cybersecurity and intelligence gathering operations. AI-enabled tools can identify and respond to cyber threats in real time, while onboard sensing systems monitor environmental conditions to maintain continuity during disruptions. MDCs also support large-scale data analysis for counterterrorism, biometric verification and surveillance, helping agencies recognize patterns and emerging threats quickly. With scalable performance and flexible deployment options, MDCs enable national security teams to adapt to fast-changing environments and maintain operational readiness.

