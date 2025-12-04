Cubic Defense: Cubic and Palantir Forge Alliance to Accelerate Transformation and Deliver Outcomes for the U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, CA AND DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Cubic Corporation and its DTECH Mission Solutions business unit, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable, and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, today announced a strategic relationship with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), to drive large-scale internal transformation across Cubic's value chain and deliver enhanced outcomes for shared military customers, such as the U.S. Army.

The strategic relationship will leverage Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to drive end-to-end digital transformation across Cubic's supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, transportation, and commercial operations. By streamlining these processes, the collaboration aims to reduce lead times and accelerate time-to-market, helping Cubic outcompete across industries. Additionally, the relationship aims to enable Cubic to unlock new revenue streams with transportation and defense customers and improve margins through enhanced supply chain and procurement optimization-all while delivering to customers faster, scaling the business more efficiently, and decoupling growth from headcount.

As part of this initiative, Cubic and Palantir are exploring integrating Palantir's software into the DTECH compute and networking hardware at the tactical edge for customers such as the U.S. Army, further enhancing operational agility and decision-making at the front lines.

"It's exciting to partner with companies like Cubic with a dual-purpose DNA," said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies. "We are proud to support Cubic in answering the rallying cry from the Department of War to prioritize speed and innovation."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Palantir to deliver next-generation, tactical-edge solutions enhanced with artificial intelligence to meet the U.S Department of War's call for faster adoption of commercial innovation and cloud-native architectures," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "DTECH compute and networking hardware, combined with Palantir Software, delivers resilient, interoperable solutions that empower decision-making and operational dominance throughout the mission-chain.

Together, Palantir and Cubic are committed to delivering rapid, data-driven solutions that empower the U.S. Army and the warfighter, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence.

