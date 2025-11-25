Cubic Defense to Showcase Proven Air and Ground Training Solutions for Global Mission Readiness at I/ITSEC 2025

Optimizing training to ensure operational dominance across multi-domain environments

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in live, virtual and constructive (LVC) air and ground training, will showcase its latest integrated solutions at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), December 1-5 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"As threats continue to evolve, optimizing training and delivering with speed, flexibility and efficiency are the keys to achieving operational dominance," said Alicia M. Combs, Vice President and General Manager of Ground Training Systems, Cubic Defense. "Our ground solutions provide realistic, scalable capabilities that deliver readiness and superior interoperability across joint and coalition forces."

"Cubic's Air Combat Family of Systems combine live realism with synchronized data to replicate modern operational demands," said Tammy L. Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "By connecting LVC environments, we enable fast, effective preparation for multi-domain operations."

Visit the Cubic at booth 1013, South Concourse and speak with experts who will demonstrate the following:

LVC Ground Training

Live Training System (LTS) - Individual uses lightweight, wireless soldier modules integrated with tactical gear to deliver weapon-effect and threat detection without added burden, reducing soldier weight, heat load, and maintenance costs through MOLLE-mounted sensors and internal battery power.

LTS - Vehicle provides modular, wireless force-on-force training with intuitive touch interfaces, providing accurate weapon simulations, real-time casualty assessment, and open-architecture adaptability across vehicle platforms.

LTS - Instrumentation Systems (LTS-IS) delivers mobile, battalion-level collective training with GPS tracking, comms integration, and automated AAR tools federated with LVC networks, including feedback capabilities for observer-controllers and take-home performance packages.

LTS - Constructive in Live (CIL) expands live exercises with constructive units and communications systems to train command planning and decision-making in realistic operational scenarios.

LTS - Virtual in Live (VIL) merges live and virtual domains to enable multi-domain training, integrating observation systems and TESS support to train joint fires, mission command, and sustainment functions alongside partners such as OneArc and VBS.

LVC Air Training

P5 System Security Update (SSU) adds Type 1 encryption to existing P5 pods, securing 4th-5th generation interoperability and protecting tactics during live and deployed training, providing a cost-effective, F-35-compatible upgrade that extends secure training integration for years to come.

P5 Block 7 Update transmits classified sensor and weapons data for enhanced LVC training with accurate effects modeling.

Simplified Planning Execution Analysis Reconstruction (SPEAR), accelerating the Multi-domain OODA Loop: A common data model and DoD-approved tech stack that reduces cognitive burden through optimized displays, analytics of kinetic and non-kinetic data in multi-domain operations and LVC environments.

Mobile Advanced Tactical Training Encrypted Range System (MATTERS) provides a deployable, high-fidelity joint and coalition training environment with secure live instrumentation and advanced data capture for analysis and reconstruction. The turnkey aviation or shipping transportable system can support worldwide exercises, enhancing readiness and global force posture.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

