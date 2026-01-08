Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Delivers Hands-On Cyber Defense Demonstration at TechNet Indo-Pacific

Immersive cyber range exercise highlights defense of tactical communications infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Cubic DTECH, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, demonstrated a real-world cyberattack and defensive response during a hands-on workshop at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2025, giving participants practical experience in protecting tactical communications infrastructure in contested environments.

"As cyber threats at the tactical edge evolve rapidly, our solutions and proactive support must anticipate-and exceed-them to maintain a decisive advantage," said Anthony Verna, Sr. Vice President, DTECH. "This workshop demonstrated how immersive, real-world scenarios paired with zero-trust principles can strengthen resilience and improve decision-making in operational environments."

Delivered as part of the CompTIA Learning Solutions Series, the workshop was led by Dr. James Stanger, Chief Technology Evangelist at CompTIA, and featured speakers Yuri Sidorov, Innovation Architect, DTECH Mission Solutions, Chuong Ho, Senior Solutions Architect at AWS, Bri Frost, Director of Product Management at Cloud Range and Jason Stutt, Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud Range.

Participants engaged in a hands-on cyber range exercise focused on defending critical communications infrastructure using advanced cybersecurity techniques, including secure communications at the tactical edge and quantum-resistant encryption. The session enabled participants to analyze attack surfaces at the tactical edge across enterprise and cloud environments, evaluate typical and asymmetric cyberattacks and apply practical security analytics to protect communications.

The demonstration reinforced DTECH's ability to deliver cyber-secure, zero-trust solutions through its growing partner ecosystem in support of defense and government customers.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic DTECH
Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald?
Cubic Defense?
442.330.5205?
geri.macdonald@cubic.com?

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-delivers-hands-on-cyber-defense-demonstration-at-technet-indo-pac-1124983

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.