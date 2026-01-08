Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Delivers Hands-On Cyber Defense Demonstration at TechNet Indo-Pacific

Immersive cyber range exercise highlights defense of tactical communications infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Cubic DTECH, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, demonstrated a real-world cyberattack and defensive response during a hands-on workshop at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2025, giving participants practical experience in protecting tactical communications infrastructure in contested environments.

"As cyber threats at the tactical edge evolve rapidly, our solutions and proactive support must anticipate-and exceed-them to maintain a decisive advantage," said Anthony Verna, Sr. Vice President, DTECH. "This workshop demonstrated how immersive, real-world scenarios paired with zero-trust principles can strengthen resilience and improve decision-making in operational environments."

Delivered as part of the CompTIA Learning Solutions Series, the workshop was led by Dr. James Stanger, Chief Technology Evangelist at CompTIA, and featured speakers Yuri Sidorov, Innovation Architect, DTECH Mission Solutions, Chuong Ho, Senior Solutions Architect at AWS, Bri Frost, Director of Product Management at Cloud Range and Jason Stutt, Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud Range.

Participants engaged in a hands-on cyber range exercise focused on defending critical communications infrastructure using advanced cybersecurity techniques, including secure communications at the tactical edge and quantum-resistant encryption. The session enabled participants to analyze attack surfaces at the tactical edge across enterprise and cloud environments, evaluate typical and asymmetric cyberattacks and apply practical security analytics to protect communications.

The demonstration reinforced DTECH's ability to deliver cyber-secure, zero-trust solutions through its growing partner ecosystem in support of defense and government customers.

About Cubic DTECH

Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

