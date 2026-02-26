Cubic Defense: Cubic Vocality to Exhibit Voice Interoperability Solutions at the International Wireless Communications Expo

Enabling real-time, cross-agency communication with advanced Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) and Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PTToC) solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, will exhibit at the IWCE in Las Vegas, March 18-19, at booth 2263.

"Operational success depends on reliable, real-time communication among all stakeholders," said Anthony Verna, General Manager and Senior Vice President, DTECH Mission Solutions. "Our solutions reduce complexity, extend the value of existing radio systems, and provide secure interoperability across agencies, platforms, and networks, supporting real-time information and rapid coordination during critical incidents."

During IWCE, Cubic Vocality will demonstrate voice interoperability capabilities designed to enable seamless communications across agencies, equipment and jurisdictions. These solutions maximize existing radio infrastructure while incorporating next-generation voice technologies to support real-time coordination during joint operations.

Push-to-Talk (PTT) and PTToC solutions bridge traditional radio networks with modern cellular communications. Vocality RoIP, approved by all major North American cellular providers, integrates PTT radio with a wide range of PTToC, dispatch and command console solutions to deliver secure, reliable interoperability.

Visit the Cubic Vocality booth 2263 and speak with experts who will demonstrate interoperable communications solutions.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis, and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-to-exhibit-voice-interoperability-solutions-at-the-internation-1141584