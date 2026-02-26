Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic Vocality to Exhibit Voice Interoperability Solutions at the International Wireless Communications Expo

Enabling real-time, cross-agency communication with advanced Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) and Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PTToC) solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, will exhibit at the IWCE in Las Vegas, March 18-19, at booth 2263.

"Operational success depends on reliable, real-time communication among all stakeholders," said Anthony Verna, General Manager and Senior Vice President, DTECH Mission Solutions. "Our solutions reduce complexity, extend the value of existing radio systems, and provide secure interoperability across agencies, platforms, and networks, supporting real-time information and rapid coordination during critical incidents."

During IWCE, Cubic Vocality will demonstrate voice interoperability capabilities designed to enable seamless communications across agencies, equipment and jurisdictions. These solutions maximize existing radio infrastructure while incorporating next-generation voice technologies to support real-time coordination during joint operations.

Push-to-Talk (PTT) and PTToC solutions bridge traditional radio networks with modern cellular communications. Vocality RoIP, approved by all major North American cellular providers, integrates PTT radio with a wide range of PTToC, dispatch and command console solutions to deliver secure, reliable interoperability.

Visit the Cubic Vocality booth 2263 and speak with experts who will demonstrate interoperable communications solutions.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions
DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis, and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

Media Contact:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-to-exhibit-voice-interoperability-solutions-at-the-internation-1141584

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.