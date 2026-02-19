Cubic Defense: Cubic Selected to Upgrade Romania's Live Training System with Next-Generation Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in live, virtual and constructive (LVC) ground training, has received an award from the United States Army, Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) to support the Romanian Armed Forces' existing live training system (LTS). This effort will modernize Romania's existing live training capabilities while strengthening NATO readiness on Europe's eastern flank.

"Our team is proud of the trust this frontline NATO ally continues to place in Cubic," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager of LVC Ground at Cubic Defense. "The upgrade will transform Romania's existing live training system into a modern, world-leading capability that will enhance rigorous, data-driven training for years to come. Romania is investing in readiness, and we are honored to stand alongside them."

For more than 20 years, Cubic has supported the Romanian Armed Forces, delivering training systems capable of adapting to emerging threats, new operational concepts and alliance requirements. The current effort reinforces Romania's long-term training readiness while contributing to broader NATO interoperability.

At the core of the upgrade is Cubic's CATS MetrixTM system, an advanced analytics and instrumentation suite that provides precise tracking, high-fidelity weapon effects simulation and data-rich after-action review. The enhanced system will give commanders greater insight into soldier and unit performance through real-time data capture and analysis.

The upgraded live training system will deliver:

Enhanced accuracy and reliability across force-on-force training

Integrated CATS Metrix analytics for measurable performance insights

Expanded interoperability with NATO partners

Scalable architecture designed to grow with Romania's future training needs

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

