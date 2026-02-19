Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
19.02.2026
Cubic Defense: Cubic Selected to Upgrade Romania's Live Training System with Next-Generation Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in live, virtual and constructive (LVC) ground training, has received an award from the United States Army, Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) to support the Romanian Armed Forces' existing live training system (LTS). This effort will modernize Romania's existing live training capabilities while strengthening NATO readiness on Europe's eastern flank.

"Our team is proud of the trust this frontline NATO ally continues to place in Cubic," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager of LVC Ground at Cubic Defense. "The upgrade will transform Romania's existing live training system into a modern, world-leading capability that will enhance rigorous, data-driven training for years to come. Romania is investing in readiness, and we are honored to stand alongside them."

For more than 20 years, Cubic has supported the Romanian Armed Forces, delivering training systems capable of adapting to emerging threats, new operational concepts and alliance requirements. The current effort reinforces Romania's long-term training readiness while contributing to broader NATO interoperability.

At the core of the upgrade is Cubic's CATS MetrixTM system, an advanced analytics and instrumentation suite that provides precise tracking, high-fidelity weapon effects simulation and data-rich after-action review. The enhanced system will give commanders greater insight into soldier and unit performance through real-time data capture and analysis.

The upgraded live training system will deliver:

  • Enhanced accuracy and reliability across force-on-force training

  • Integrated CATS Metrix analytics for measurable performance insights

  • Expanded interoperability with NATO partners

  • Scalable architecture designed to grow with Romania's future training needs

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit Ground Training Solutions.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Patrick Ingraham
Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-selected-to-upgrade-romanias-live-training-system-with-next-generation-1138921

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
