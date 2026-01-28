Cubic Defense to Showcase Proven Air and Ground Training Solutions for Global Mission Readiness at The Singapore Airshow 2026

Advancing training to ensure dominance across multi-domain operations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in multi-domain advanced training solutions, will showcase its latest integrated capabilities at the Singapore Airshow, Changi Exhibition Centre, February 3-6 in Singapore.

"Future force readiness requires integrated training environments that mirror the pace and the complexity of modern warfare," said Tammy L. Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "Our integrated Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) capabilities provide realistic, data-driven training aligned to multi-domain mission requirements."

"Cubic delivers realistic ground training capabilities that support interoperability across joint and coalition forces," said Alicia M. Combs, Vice President and General Manager of Ground Training Systems, Cubic Defense. "Operational readiness depends on training systems that can scale and adapt to increasingly complex threat environments."

Visit the Cubic Defense booth at C-Y63 and speak with experts who will demonstrate the following:

Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation and LVC Training Systems

P5 Combat Training System (CTS) is Cubic's world-leading ACMI system, which provides truth in training to 22 countries around the world. With over 1M flight hours recorded to date, the P5 CTS underscores Cubic's legacy as pioneers of the ACMI capability.

P5 System Security Update (SSU) adds Type 1 encryption to existing P5 CTS pods, securing 4 th and 5th generation interoperability, protecting tactics during live and deployed training, and providing a cost-effective F-35-compatible upgrade that extends secure training integration for years to come.

P5 Block 7 Update transmits additional classified sensor and weapons data across Cubic's P5 waveform for affordable and dependable LVC training with accurate effects modeling without the cost of entirely new infrastructure.

Simplified Planning Execution Analysis Reconstruction (SPEAR ) is Cubic's modernized software solution for real-time monitor and post-event debrief of advance training missions. SPEAR is a common data model and DoD-approved tech stack that reduces cognitive burden through optimized displays and analytics of kinetic and non-kinetic data in multi-domain operations and LVC environments.

Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) represents a generational leap forward in advanced training technology. Based on the phenomenally successful P5 franchise, SLATE incorporates LVC processing and transmission capabilities, which enable true Synthetic Inject-to-Live LVC, to include advanced guising of exercise participants. As a result, the pilot can experience the mass and complexity of high-end combat without any of the cognitive dissonance associated with Link-16-based LVC systems.

LVC Ground Training

Tactical Engagement System (TES) - Individual Soldier System uses lightweight, wireless soldier modules integrated with tactical gear to deliver weapon-effect and threat detection without added burden, reducing soldier weight, heat load, and maintenance costs through MOLLE-mounted sensors and internal battery power.

TES - Vehicle provides modular, wireless force-on-force training with intuitive touch interfaces, providing accurate weapon simulations, real-time casualty assessment, and open-architecture adaptability across vehicle platforms.

TES - Instrumentation Systems (TES-IS) delivers mobile, squad through Brigade and above collective training with real-time GPS tracking, comms integration, and automated AAR tools integrated with LVC networks, including tri-laser codes (MILES, HEX-L and U-LEIS), feedback capabilities for observer-controllers and take-home performance packages.

TES - Constructive in Live (CIL) expands live exercises with constructive units and communications systems to train command planning and decision-making in realistic operational scenarios.

TES - Virtual in Live (VIL) integrates live and virtual domains to enable multi-domain training, integrating observation systems and TESS support to train joint fires, mission command, and sustainment functions.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

