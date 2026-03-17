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WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Cubic Defense: Cubic Secure Communications to Showcase Cubic Vector Multi-Orbit Hybrid SATCOM Antenna at Satellite 2026

Enabling resilient, assured connectivity across SATCOM networks in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Cubic Secure Communications, a business unit of Cubic Defense, will showcase its Vector multi-band, multi-beam, multi-orbit SATCOM antenna at Satellite 2026 (SatShow) from March 24-26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"As global operations become more complex, resilient connectivity is critical," said Dan Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Communications, Cubic Defense. "Vector redefines how warfighters connect across domains and constellations enabling multi-domain operations and critical missions by delivering multi-orbit, multi-beam capability from a single, software-defined antenna, providing continuous connectivity, even in contested environments."

Vector delivers resilient, assured communications across satellite networks. Engineered for air, ground and surface platforms, Vector enables simultaneous connectivity across low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) constellations in both Ku and Ka bands, helping resolve critical gaps in wideband tactical communications.

Vector is a modular, low-size, weight and power (SWaP) optimized phased array antenna built on a software-defined, digitally beamformed architecture. Designed to support hybrid SATCOM and line-of-sight networks and expanded muti-function capabilities, Vector consolidates multiple apertures and functions into a single extensible system, providing a trade space between reduced SWaP-C and operational performance.

The solution supports:

  • Multi-orbit, multi-band, multi-beam connectivity

  • Always-on communications with network redundancy

  • Interference detection and mitigation

  • Spectrum awareness and signal geolocation for network assurance

  • Open standards integration for future growth

Cubic's Secure Communications portfolio includes digital beamforming, open architecture interfaces to modems, and protected waveforms to deliver assured and stealthy communications for operations in congested and denied spectrum environments.

Visit Cubic booth 2416 to speak with experts who will demonstrate Vector in action.

To learn more about Cubic's resilient SATCOM and secure communications solutions, visit https://www.cubic.com/defense/secure-communications.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-secure-communications-to-showcase-cubicr-vectortm-multi-orbit-hybrid-sa-1147460

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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