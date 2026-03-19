Cubic Defense: Nuvotronics to Showcase High-Performance Radio Frequency and mmWave Solutions at Satellite 2026

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Nuvotronics, a leader in high-performance RF and mmWave solutions for aerospace, defense and commercial applications, will exhibit at Satellite 2026 (SatShow) from March 23-26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"Satellite communications systems are continuing to push the boundaries of RF performance while demanding smaller, lighter hardware," said Scott Meller, Vice President and General Manager of Nuvotronics. "Our PolyStrata technology enables RF components that combine exceptional performance with manufacturable, compact designs-helping satellite engineers bring new systems to market faster."

Nuvotronics will highlight a portfolio of compact, high-performance RF components designed to address the size, weight, and performance demands of modern satellite payloads and ground infrastructure. Featured solutions include surface-mount SatCom filters with space heritage spanning Ku through E/W band frequencies, multiplexers and switched filter banks, couplers and combiners, and wideband antennas.

Built using Nuvotronics' proprietary PolyStrata technology, these components deliver high-Q performance, low insertion loss and compact form factors suited for space and ground applications. Nuvotronics will also demonstrate StrataWorks, its online RF filter design tool that enables engineers to design, simulate and order production-ready filters from 7 GHz to 60 GHz.

Visit Nuvotronics Booth 1311 to speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions for satellite payloads, ground stations and emerging space communications architectures.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, go to: https://www.nuvotronics.com/satshow-week-2026/.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

About Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics, a division of Cubic, develops advanced RF and mmWave solutions that enable high-performance systems for aerospace, defense and commercial markets. Leveraging its proprietary PolyStrata technology, Nuvotronics delivers compact, high-reliability RF components and integrated solutions that reduce size and weight, while maintaining exceptional performance for satellite communications, radar, and electronic warfare applications.

To learn more, visit www.nuvotronics.com

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/nuvotronics-to-showcase-high-performance-radio-frequency-rf-and-mmwave-soluti-1149439