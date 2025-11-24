Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BASF11 | ISIN: DE000BASF111 | Ticker-Symbol: BAS
Xetra
24.11.25 | 16:56
44,410 Euro
+1,42 % +0,620
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,47044,48017:12
44,47044,48017:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASF
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE44,410+1,42 %
POSCO FUTURE M CO LTD--
POSCO HOLDINGS INC ADR45,400-2,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.