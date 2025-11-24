Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.7743
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.7048
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.8022
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.7432
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
21/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
25 000
57.6295
XPAR
TOTAL
105 000
57.9165
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
