Medincell to receive a $3 million grant from the Gates Foundation to advance mdc-STM malaria program.

mdc-STM program is an investigational, three-month, subcutaneous injectable formulation of ivermectin, designed to eliminate malaria-transmitting mosquitoes when they bite treated individuals.

If proven safe, effective, and acceptable, mdc-STM could have a significant impact on transmission of malaria among vulnerable populations in high-transmission areas.

Malaria infected approximately 263 million people worldwide in 2023, with 94% of cases occurring in Africa and resulting in about 597,000 deaths, the vast majority among children under the age of five.1

Quiterie de Beauregard, Head of Global Health at Medincell, said: "On top of previous studies, our program is now backed by a recent large-scale human field study which has shown that oral ivermectin can significantly reduce malaria transmission by about 26% during mass drug administration campaigns by neutralizing disease-vector mosquitoes.2 However, the study also highlighted substantial logistical challenges with oral administration, limiting its overall effectiveness. Advanced modeling and field experience indicate that long-acting injectable formulations could unlock ivermectin's full potential, significantly increasing transmission reduction compared to oral administration and positioning it as a transformative tool in global malaria eradication efforts."

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: "We are delighted that our long-acting injectable technology can help tackle major global health challenges. New scientific evidence and the funding support from the Gates Foundation represent decisive steps forward, enabling us to advance toward clinical development. This marks an important transition for the project as we work to make this innovation a reality in the fight to eradicate malaria."

Funding support from the foundation enables Medincell to advance its 3-month active subcutaneous formulation of ivermectin toward a first-in-human trial a critical step in evaluating its safety and pharmacokinetics, and progressing toward future large-scale field studies to assess its efficacy and potential impact on malaria transmission.

About mdc-STM program

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug that can kill mosquitoes after they bite treated individuals or animals. While the injection does not directly protect the recipient from malaria, mass drug administration campaigns may reduce the mosquito population density, thereby lowering the risk of malaria transmission for the entire community, and particularly in children. This community-based intervention aims to disrupt the chain of malaria transmission. This new ivermectin formulation may also offer additional community-perceived benefits, both direct and indirect, against other parasitic diseases such as scabies or head lice, which impose a huge burden at the community level.2

The product is based on BEPO, Medincell's polymer-based injectable technology that enables the sustained release of ivermectin. A single subcutaneous injection has the potential to protect people living in malaria-endemic areas throughout the rainy season.

In 2022, Medincell signed a license agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), enabling MPP to help identify suitable partners for the development and distribution of mdc-STM in low- and middle-income countries.3

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to be approved by the FDA first for schizophrenia in April 2023, and later for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

Our investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.

A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.

This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

