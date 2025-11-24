Bone breach detection, automatic stop and additional functionalities

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announced that its patent application directed to protect a universal adapter for securing bone drilling power tools has received an intention to grant from the U.S. Patent Office.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, stated: "On the heels of the patents that we already obtained in the USA in July, and in Europe last September, this new American patent protecting the additional functionalities of a universal adapter compatible with orthopedic power tools and robots, gives us further arguments in our ongoing strategic discussions with the industry."

Since its foundation, SpineGuard has developed and maintained a significant IP portfolio currently including 11 patent families as well as 3 trademarks, in the major geographies such as Europe, USA, China and Japan. The new patent object of this communication and about to be granted, is the third within a five months' time obtained by SpineGuard in the USA or Europe belonging to the category of DSG-enabled powered or robotically assisted "smart" surgical tools.

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

