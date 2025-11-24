CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. 1.875% notes due 2026 notice of redemption

CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. 1.875% notes due 2026 notice of redemption

Basildon, November 24, 2025

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) ("CNH") today announces that its subsidiary, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (the "Issuer"), has provided notice to holders of its 1.875% notes due 19 January 2026 (ISIN: XS1823623878) guaranteed by CNH (the "Notes") that the Issuer is redeeming all of the outstanding Notes on December, 29 2025 (the "Redemption Date").

The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest.

