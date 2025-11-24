Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
24.11.25 | 08:09
7,100 Euro
-0,70 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,75019:56
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 19:27 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
24-Nov-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had purchased 3,500 
"C" Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP6.32 per share on 24 November 2025. 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

24 November 2025 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Sir James Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        GB00B1YPC344 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Purchase 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     GBP6.32       3,500 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         3,500 
 
       Price                               GBP22,120.00 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      24 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside of trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 409249 
EQS News ID:  2235228 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.