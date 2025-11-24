Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Bitzero Holdings Inc. ("Bitzero" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following Bitzero's recent reverse takeover transaction. The ticker symbol is BITZ.U.

Bitzero is a provider of ESG focused IT energy infrastructure and sustainable power generation for data centres to support high performance compute and blockchain activities. The Company focuses on data centre development, bitcoin mining and strategic data centre hosting partnerships. Bitzero currently has four data centres, located in North America and Scandinavia, which comprise 40 MW of energized compute power and are fuelled by clean, low-carbon energy sources.

"The blockchain and high-performance compute space underpin a new wave of growing industries and asset classes with questions around the environmental impact of these practices," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Shifting these activities to an eco-friendly environment will represent a win for local authorities, investors and customers alike. We welcome Bitzero to the CSE and wish the Company success."

"This milestone strengthens Bitzero's position at a time when the crypto market is maturing, with demand for scalable data-center capacity outpacing supply," said Mohammed Bakhashwain, President and CEO of Bitzero. "Our low-cost operations and fast-moving infrastructure expansion, backed with real assets and power resources, put us in a strong position to bring new capacity online quickly and capture high-value opportunities in the market. This step meaningfully enhances our long-term value creation strategy, and I'm grateful to our team for executing with precision."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275765

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)