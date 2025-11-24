Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) - Brett Richards, CEO and Executive Director of Pasofino Gold Limited, discusses the company's 100%-owned Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, where an updated feasibility study and recent C$12 million financing are driving renewed momentum. With 3.9 million ounces of gold and strong local support, Richards outlines why Liberia remains one of Africa's most stable jurisdictions amid a powerful global gold bull run.





About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Pasofino, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).



